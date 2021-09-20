Billy Porter to Anya Taylor-Joy: Glamour returns to Emmys red carpet

'Pose' star Billy Porter, who has become a style icon for his daring choices, chose all black with big ruffled sleeves and a huge diamond necklace.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of acclaimed chess drama 'The Queen's Gambit,' stunned in a backless slinky butter-colored Dior gown paired with a dramatic bright yellow shawl that descended in a long train.
Emma Corrin
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin channels 'The Handmaid's Tale' with their pale yellow bonnet and matching butter yellow dress as she attended the London satellite watch party. Emma uncannily looked like a dystopian character in a strapless floor-length Miu Miu gown paired with long fingerless gloves and bonnet.
Mj Rodriguez
Mj Rodriguez, nominated for her work on 'Pose,' a show that explores New York's 1980s underground ballroom culture, indeed struck a pose in a one-shoulder turquoise Versace gown with a thigh-baring slit -- and killer pointed fingernails.
Taraji P Henson
Taraji P Henson showed off her glamorous figure in a fabulous gown at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The floor-length, long-sleeved sheer Elie Saab gown with dazzling silver sequins and a very daring neckline.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore looked gorgeous at this year's Emmys. Mandy enhanced her look with a beautiful red Carolina Herrera spaghetti strap gown accessorized with Fernando Jorge jewellery.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco brightened up the Emmy Awards with her open-front Vera Wang neon green dress with an ample cleavage and thigh-high slit.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson was radiant in red voluminous gown at 2021 Emmy. Carolina Herrera red gown featured puffy and balloon sleeves and gave a bold touch by applying red lipstick and minimal make-up.
Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page attended his first Emmy Awards in a custom Armani suit. 'Bridgerton' heartthrob was looking dashing as he walked the red carpet in a Giorgio Armani suit that consisted of black slacks, shirt and a statement dress coat.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo dazzled at the 2021 Emmys in a Louis Vuitton dress and Roberto Coin jewellery. Erivo dress featured a white waist with a thin white belt and blue-green, royal blue and white feathers at the bottom.