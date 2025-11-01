/Bihar polls 2025 | ‘Celebrities, rebels and cultural icons’: Six key seats to watch this election season

From stage to stump, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has transformed into one of the RJD’s most recognisable faces recently. Contesting from Chhapra in Saran district, he faces the BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, backed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The singer-actor’s campaign has been as dramatic as his film career with several questionable and obscene songs and performances in his career. From defending the 'vulgarity' of his past songs to calling out Ram mandir's construction to claiming that 'Lalu’s Jungle Raj was better', Khesari's statements have stirred some applause and mostly outrage. His immense following among migrant workers and youth gives him reach beyond traditional vote banks, but his unfiltered remarks remain a double-edged sword.