/Bihar polls 2025 | ‘Celebrities, rebels and cultural icons’: Six key seats to watch this election season

After heavy rain lashed Bihar under the impact of Cyclone Montha, the political temperature in the state has only continued to climb. The 2025 assembly polls are shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, marked by celebrity entrants, rebel factions, and ideological realignments. From Mithilanchal to Saran and Patna to Rohtas, each region has produced at least one contest that captures the state’s political restlessness. Six such assembly seats, in particular, stand out for their personalities, controversies, and symbolism.
When 25 year old Maithili Thakur, the young folk singer who rose to fame through classical renditions and YouTube performances, accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket from Alinagar in Darbhanga, it was more than a political nomination; it was a cultural statement for many. The BJP hopes her voice will resonate with the deeply traditional Mithilanchal region. Yet Thakur’s entry has been far from smooth. Local BJP workers greeted her with 'Go Back' slogans, branding her an outsider. A viral video showing her eating makhana from a paag, the traditional Mithila headgear, drew criticism for allegedly disrespecting cultural symbols, a charge she dismissed as 'propaganda'.
Few stories have animated Bihar’s political narrative like Tej Pratap Yadav’s rebellion. Expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier this year for 'irresponsible behaviour', Lalu Prasad’s elder son has floated his own outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). Contesting from Mahua, the seat he won in 2015, Tej Pratap has stitched together alliances with smaller regional groups, including the Vanchit Vikaas Insaan Party and Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha. Recently the leader sparked controversy again as he responded to RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav’s promise of “two crore jobs,” commenting, “What job will Khesari provide, the job of a dancer?” It is a personal duel within a larger generational shift in Bihar’s politics.
From stage to stump, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has transformed into one of the RJD’s most recognisable faces recently. Contesting from Chhapra in Saran district, he faces the BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, backed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The singer-actor’s campaign has been as dramatic as his film career with several questionable and obscene songs and performances in his career. From defending the 'vulgarity' of his past songs to calling out Ram mandir's construction to claiming that 'Lalu’s Jungle Raj was better', Khesari's statements have stirred some applause and mostly outrage. His immense following among migrant workers and youth gives him reach beyond traditional vote banks, but his unfiltered remarks remain a double-edged sword.
The Jan Suraaj movement, led by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, has taken a calculated risk by fielding Bhojpuri singer-actor Ritesh Pandey from Kargahar in Rohtas. Pandey’s candidacy signals Kishor’s attempt to blend populist appeal with reformist rhetoric. A popular musician, Pandey carries both star power and the baggage of an entertainment career often criticised for its gendered lyrics. His performance will test whether Kishor’s model of 'clean politics with mass faces' can translate into votes.
The Karakat constituency has turned into a real-life family drama. Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP member Pawan Singh, has entered the fray as an Independent. Her move came just days after her husband withdrew his candidacy, claiming loyalty to the BJP. The couple’s public dispute over infidelity allegations, harassment charges and political ambitions has fuelled relentless media attention. With both spouses now active in politics, one inside the party fold, the other defying it, Karakat has become the most personal of Bihar’s electoral contests.
Divya Gautam, represents the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation from Digha, an urban seat in Patna. Blaring headlines introduced her to Bihar as the cousin of deceased Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput was found dead in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Her candidacy blends family memory with ideological commitment. Yet the CPI(ML) was forced to retract and reissue its candidate list, reflecting the confusion within the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing arrangements.