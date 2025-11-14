As per the trends, NDA is heading towards a victory. At least leading in 200 of the 243 assembly seats. The election saw the highest ever voter turnout in the state's history at 67.1 per cent. The result may yet again reflect the opposition's lack of connection with the voter base, a somewhat victory of the Mandal vs Kamundal narrative, and the BJP's strong organisational machinery. Tejashwi's RJD is set to top the vote share even if the NDA is heading towards a victory.