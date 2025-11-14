LOGIN
Bihar elections 2025: Is Nitish Kumar richer than Tejashwi Yadav?

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 13:54 IST

While Tejaswi was projected as the favourite CM candidate in various surveys, Nitish Kumar, the CM candidate of the NDA, is again at the centre of the political developments in Bihar. Explore the net worth of the CM faces of both NDA and MGB. 

(Photograph: ANI)

As disclosed on the Cabinet Secretariat Department website, the net worth of Nitish Kumar is 1.64 crore. Among them, movable assets are worth roughly 16 lakhs, including savings account, vehicle, jewellery and immovable assets worth around 1.48 crore, including a residential flat in Dwarka, New Delhi, some commercial and agricultural plots.

(Photograph: ANI)

According to his election affidavit, Tejashwi Yadav has a net worth of 8.1 crore. Among them, 6.12 crore in movable assets, including 1.5 lakh in cash, jewellery, gold, fixed deposits, electronics and vehicles and 1.88 crore in immovable assets, including agricultural and commercial land. Also, his wife, Rajshree Yadav, has assets worth around 1.88 crore.

(Photograph: ANI)

As per the trends, NDA is heading towards a victory. At least leading in 200 of the 243 assembly seats. The election saw the highest ever voter turnout in the state's history at 67.1 per cent. The result may yet again reflect the opposition's lack of connection with the voter base, a somewhat victory of the Mandal vs Kamundal narrative, and the BJP's strong organisational machinery. Tejashwi's RJD is set to top the vote share even if the NDA is heading towards a victory.

