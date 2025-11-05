/Bihar Elections 2025: From Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi to Maithili Thakur and Khesari Lal Yadav - 9 seats to watch out for in Phase 1

Contesting from Alinagar in Darbhanga district, popular folk singer Maithili Thakur joined BJP just days ahead of the elections. Since her entry, she has been in news sometimes for being the one of the youngest candidates in the Bihar elections and sometimes for her own remarks, Recently, she in Yogi Adityanath style, she promised to change the name of Alinagar to Sitanagar and sometimes for being an 'outsider' as she is from neighbouring Madhubani. In 2020 Misri Lal Yadav (then with the VIP) won the seat. SHe is pitted against Binod Mishra from RJD and Jan Suraaj's Biplab Chaudhary.