/Bihar Elections 2025: From arrested Youtuber to gold-medalist to former Deputy CMs - Key battles to watch out for in Phase 2

The phase 2 and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025 will take place on Nov 11. 121 Assembly seats will be polling on this date, including the crucial Seemanchal region of the state. In the phase 1 of the polls, voters of the state registered record of 65.08 per cent turnout, as per the Election Commission. Muzaffarpur recorded the highest turnout at 71.81 per cent, followed by Samastipur at 71.74 per cent. In Phase 2, 20 districts will go to polls. The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will be held on November 14. Fate of 12 current ministers from NDA are at stake in this phase. Two major alliances contesting the polls are NDA (National Democratic Alliance)INDIA Bloc (Mahagathbandhan). Also in fray is Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. From Jamui to Dhamdaha to Chhatapur to Chanpatia: here's a list of important constituencies in PHASE 2

