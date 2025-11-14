/Bihar Election Results| From Sandesh to Bodh Gaya: 8 assembly seats decided by less than 1,000 votes

Across Bihar, 14 constituencies recorded victory margins of less than 1,000 votes, highlighting intense battles where every ballot counted.
As the night deepens and counting nears completion, the Bihar Assembly elections are shaping up as a sweeping victory for the NDA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 89 seats, while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) follows closely with 85. The Mahagathbandhan faces a heavy setback, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managing only 25 seats and the Congress struggling at six. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) edges ahead at 19, highlighting a fragmented opposition. With results almost clear, the NDA appears poised to consolidate power decisively in the state. While several candidates registered landslide victories, a number of constituencies are witnessing nail-biting contests, with margins as low as 27 votes, keeping the suspense alive as counting progresses. Here is the list of 8 such seats with the lowest margin till now.
The closest contest of the Bihar Assembly elections took place in Sandesh, where JD(U)’s Radha Charan Sah defeated RJD’s Dipu Singh by a mere 27 votes. The razor-thin margin highlighted the intense competition and the importance of every single ballot, demonstrating how small local shifts can decide outcomes in high-stakes contests.
In Agiaon, BJP’s Mahesh Paswan narrowly triumphed over CPI(ML)(L) candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan by just 95 votes. This seat underlined the volatility of Bihar politics, where traditional party loyalties can be challenged by effective local campaigning.
Ramgarh witnessed a tight battle with BSP’s Satish Kumar Singh Yadav edging out BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh by 175 votes. The contest illustrated how even smaller parties like BSP can make a significant impact in low-margin constituencies.
In Dhaka, RJD’s Faisal Rahman maintained a slender lead over BJP’s Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, winning by only 178 votes. The result emphasised the influence of grassroots mobilisation and the volatility of local voter sentiment.
Congress candidate Manoj Bishwas narrowly defeated BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshari in Forbesganj by 221 votes. The margin reflected the competitive nature of the constituency, where minor shifts in voter preference proved decisive.
The West Champaran seat of Chanpatia witnessed a closely fought contest with Congress’s Abhishek Ranjan defeating BJP’s Umakant Singh by 602 votes. This result showcased the persistent competitiveness of certain constituencies despite NDA’s broader dominance.
In Jehanabad, RJD’s Rahul Kumar is leading JD(U)’s Chandeswhar Prasad by 793 votes. The seat highlighted the fine margins in certain areas, where strong local campaigning and voter turnout made all the difference.
Bodh Gaya was another narrow victory, with RJD’s Kumar Sarvjeet defeating LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyamdeo Paswan by 881 votes. While a win for the opposition, the limited margin reflected the difficulty RJD faced in consolidating votes amid NDA’s strong performance.