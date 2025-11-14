/Bihar Election Results| From Sandesh to Bodh Gaya: 8 assembly seats decided by less than 1,000 votes

As the night deepens and counting nears completion, the Bihar Assembly elections are shaping up as a sweeping victory for the NDA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 89 seats, while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) follows closely with 85. The Mahagathbandhan faces a heavy setback, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managing only 25 seats and the Congress struggling at six. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) edges ahead at 19, highlighting a fragmented opposition. With results almost clear, the NDA appears poised to consolidate power decisively in the state. While several candidates registered landslide victories, a number of constituencies are witnessing nail-biting contests, with margins as low as 27 votes, keeping the suspense alive as counting progresses. Here is the list of 8 such seats with the lowest margin till now.