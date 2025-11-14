LOGIN
Bihar Election Result 2025 | From Anant Singh to Hulas Pandey - How 'Bahubalis' and their kin fared in polls

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 22:48 IST

The Bihar Assembly Elections results are here and NDA has registered a spectacular victory in 243 seats assembly. From Anant Singh to Hulas Pandey - here's a look at Bahubali candidates - who won and who lost

Anant Singh - Mokama - WON
Anant Singh - Mokama - WON

Chhote Sarkar as he is popularly known, Anant Singh is once again contesting from Mokama, a seat that he has won since 2005

Osama Shahab -son of Mohammad Shahabuddin - WON
Osama Shahab -son of Mohammad Shahabuddin - WON

Late gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab was contesting on RJD's ticket from Siwan's Raghunathpur seat

Shivani Shukla - daughter of Munna Shukla - LOST
Shivani Shukla - daughter of Munna Shukla - LOST

Contesting from Vaishali’s Lalganj constituency on RJD's ticket, Shivani Shukla is the daughter of Bahubali Vijay Kumar Shukla AKA Munna Shukla.

Amarendra Kumar Pandey - WON
Amarendra Kumar Pandey - WON

Amarendra Kumar Pandey contested on JD(U) ticket from Kuchaikot in Gopalganj district. He faces 14 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, inciting riots, attempted murder, and illegal possession of weapons.

Raju Tiwari - brother of Rajan Tiwari - WON
Raju Tiwari - brother of Rajan Tiwari - WON

Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) contested ticket to Raju Tiwari from Govindganj constituency in Purvi Champaran district. He is the brother of Bahubali Raju Tiwari

Vishal Prashant - son of Sunil Pandey - WON
Vishal Prashant - son of Sunil Pandey - WON

Vishal Prashant, son of Sunil Pandey is contesting from the Tarari constituency of Bhojpur district on a ticket from BJP. Pandey is considered a bahubali in Bihar politics because his career blends significant muscle-power influence with formal electoral success.

Randhir Kumar Singh - Son of Prabhunath Singh - WON
Randhir Kumar Singh - Son of Prabhunath Singh - WON

Son of Prabhunath Singh, a former RJD MP serving a life sentence for the murder of MLA Ashok Singh in 1995. Contested from Manjhi

Hulas Pandey - LOST
Hulas Pandey - LOST

Brother of well-known strongman Sunil Pandey. He contested against Shambhu Nath of RJD

