Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why

As counting trends placed the Rashtriya Janata Dal near the 30-seat mark and pushed the Mahagathbandhan below 50, a single question began to dominate Bihar’s political debate: where did Tejashwi Yadav miscalculate? Five years after steering the RJD to 75 seats and positioning it as the single largest party, just one seat ahead of the BJP, the 2025 trends represents a stark reversal. Conducted in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on November 6 and the remaining 122 on November 11, this election delivered an unexpected jolt to the RJD. Despite unemployment and job creation forming the core of Tejashwi’s campaign, the pitch failed to translate into votes on the ground. The more pressing question now is: What exactly did the RJD get wrong this time, and how has it derailed Tejashwi’s chief ministerial ambitions, even if he manages to retain Raghopur, where he is leading by a margin of approximately 13,900 votes?