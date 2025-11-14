Bihar Election 2025 Results | From 'tiger zinda hai' to Nehru's birthday: NDA’s strong lead triggers memefest online

Social media exploded with memes as the NDA took a strong lead in the Bihar Election 2025 results. From “Tiger Zinda Hai” jokes to posts celebrating Nitish Kumar's position as a formidable leader to Congress' debacle on nehru's birthday, users flooded social media with humour
The counting of votes in Bihar Elections 2025 is underway. As per ECI trends, BJP is leading on 92 seats, JDU on 81 seats, RJD on 26 seats, LJP on 21 seats and Congress on 5 seats.
As per ECI trends, Congress is leading only on 5 seats. It won 19 seats in 2020 Assembly elections
Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote theft’ charges on BJP, Congress in Bihar performed poorer than it had in previous election.
RJD is also being trolled as they look towards losing their single largest party status. As per ECI trends, it is leading on 26 seats. In 2020 Assembly elections, it had won 75 seats
Internet is loving the fact that Nitish Kumar might be the CM again! This will be tenth time that Nitish will take oath as Bihar CM since he first took oath for the position in 2000.
As RJD heads towards its worst performance in decades, social media users also trolled former CM Lalu Yadav - whose is infamous for ‘jungle raj’
While Nitish Kumar is known for being ‘paltu ram’ (one who switches parties often), internet has pointed at the fact that he, just like BCCI's Rajeev Shukla, has been present in Bihar's top post, since what seems to be forever!
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is being trolled online as his new party Jan Suraaj Part (JSP) is staring at a debacle, with his party leading in 0 seats
Chirag Paswan's party LJP (RV) is leading on 20 seats. The man who once struggled both as an actor and a politician, has now emerged from the long shadow of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a towering figure at the Centre