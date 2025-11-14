LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Bihar Election 2025 Results | From tiger zinda hai to Nehru's birthday: NDA’s strong lead triggers memefest online

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From 'tiger zinda hai' to Nehru's birthday: NDA’s strong lead triggers memefest online

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 15:19 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 15:19 IST

Social media exploded with memes as the NDA took a strong lead in the Bihar Election 2025 results. From “Tiger Zinda Hai” jokes to posts celebrating Nitish Kumar's position as a formidable leader to Congress' debacle on nehru's birthday, users flooded social media with humour

NDA leads in Bihar Election Results 2025 (As per ECI trends at 2.50 pm)
1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

NDA leads in Bihar Election Results 2025 (As per ECI trends at 2.50 pm)

The counting of votes in Bihar Elections 2025 is underway. As per ECI trends, BJP is leading on 92 seats, JDU on 81 seats, RJD on 26 seats, LJP on 21 seats and Congress on 5 seats.

Congress debacle in Bihar again (As per ECI trends at 2.50 pm)
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Congress debacle in Bihar again (As per ECI trends at 2.50 pm)

As per ECI trends, Congress is leading only on 5 seats. It won 19 seats in 2020 Assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi is being trolled on social media
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Rahul Gandhi is being trolled on social media

Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote theft’ charges on BJP, Congress in Bihar performed poorer than it had in previous election.

RJD to lose single largest party status?
4 / 9

RJD to lose single largest party status?

RJD is also being trolled as they look towards losing their single largest party status. As per ECI trends, it is leading on 26 seats. In 2020 Assembly elections, it had won 75 seats

Internet is loving the fact that Nitish Kumar might be the CM again!
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Internet is loving the fact that Nitish Kumar might be the CM again!

Internet is loving the fact that Nitish Kumar might be the CM again! This will be tenth time that Nitish will take oath as Bihar CM since he first took oath for the position in 2000.

RJD's worst performance in decades
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

RJD's worst performance in decades

As RJD heads towards its worst performance in decades, social media users also trolled former CM Lalu Yadav - whose is infamous for ‘jungle raj’

The permanency and uncertainity of Nitish Kumar
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The permanency and uncertainity of Nitish Kumar

While Nitish Kumar is known for being ‘paltu ram’ (one who switches parties often), internet has pointed at the fact that he, just like BCCI's Rajeev Shukla, has been present in Bihar's top post, since what seems to be forever!

Prashant Kishor is being trolled online
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Prashant Kishor is being trolled online

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is being trolled online as his new party Jan Suraaj Part (JSP) is staring at a debacle, with his party leading in 0 seats

Chirag Paswan - the real hero
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Chirag Paswan - the real hero

Chirag Paswan's party LJP (RV) is leading on 20 seats. The man who once struggled both as an actor and a politician, has now emerged from the long shadow of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a towering figure at the Centre

Trending Photo

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI
7

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why
9

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections
5

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost
13

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025
5

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025