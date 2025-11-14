Earlier in 2025, Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) due to growing tensions within the family and party. The expulsion forced him to launch the Janshakti Janata Dal, marking his first solo electoral campaign. This move highlighted both his ambition and the deepening rift within the Yadav family, as he attempted to challenge the political dominance of his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate.

