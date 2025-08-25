/Biggest nuclear tests in history: Tsar Bomba, Castle Bravo and their global impact

Tsar Bomba is the most powerful nuclear test in the history of nuclear weapons. A Soviet Tu-95 bomber dropped it from 13,000 feet, accompanied by a parachute, in Novaya Zemlya, a remote archipelago in the northern fringes of the U.S.S.R., on October 30, 1961, at around 11.32 am in Moscow time. Yielding nearly 50 megatons, it produced mushroom clouds over 40 miles high and 25 miles from end to end and equivalent to the explosion of 57 million tons of TNT. Houses within a 20km radius were completely destroyed. A 5-5.5 magnitude seismic event was felt across the world. The explosion’s shockwave circled the Earth three times and broke windows as far as 1,000 km away.

The Soviet Union was condemned unanimously by Great Britain, Sweden, and the United States. Glaciers around Novaya Zemlya were found with elevated levels of radiation because of the blast. In the following years Soviet Union and the United States signed several treaties, namely the Partial Test Ban Treaty (1963), to restrict the development of nuclear weapons. It banned nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere, outer space, and underwater; only underground testing was allowed. Several other treaties followed, like the Outer Space Treaty (1967) prohibited placing nuclear weapons in orbit or testing them in space, Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America (1967), establishing Latin America as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.