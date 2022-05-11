Biggest ever white diamond auctioned: Key features & price

Red Cross Diamond

The Rock was up for grabs alongside a historic intense yellow diamond associated for more than a century with the Red Cross, which will receive some of the profits from its sale.

The Red Cross Diamond is a cushion-shaped, 205.07-carat canary yellow jewel, which has a price estimate of $7.09 to $10.13 million.

A large chunk of the proceeds will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is headquartered in Geneva.

As well as ranking among the largest diamonds in the world, a striking feature is its pavilion, which naturally bears the shape of a Maltese cross.

(Photograph:AFP)