Big surprises at WPL auctions: Top 5 players who went unsold

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 28, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 17:59 IST

The WPL auction brought plenty of surprises as several high-profile players went unsold. Teams focused on younger picks and multi-skill options, leading to unexpected omissions that stood out through the bidding day.

Alyssa Healy
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy, one of the biggest names in world cricket, went unsold this year. Teams looked for overseas players who could bowl as well, which reduced interest in her despite all her experience.

Alana King
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Alana King

Alana King had a strong World Cup and even took seven wickets in a match, but she still didn’t get a bid. Teams already had leg-spinners, so she surprisingly missed out at the auction.

Heather Knight
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Heather Knight

Heather Knight returned from injury and played well in the World Cup, but teams chose younger all-round options. This left the experienced England star without a buyer.

Issy Wong
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Issy Wong

Issy Wong, the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the WPL, also went unsold. Teams focused on other pace options, which meant she didn’t get a bid this season.

Alice Capsey
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey, a reliable all-rounder, didn’t attract any bids even after good performances in the WPL and WBBL. Teams seemed to prefer other overseas options this time.

