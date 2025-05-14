Published: May 14, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From GT’s 233 in 2023 to SRH’s 208 in 2016, these are the top 5 highest team totals in IPL playoffs where big teams delivered mammoth scores on the biggest stage. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. GT vs CSK (Qualifier 2, 2023)
Gujarat Titans (GT) smashed 233/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat's captain Shubman Gill starred with a breathtaking 129 off 60 as GT won by 62 runs and stormed into the final.
2. PBKS vs CSK (Qualifier 2, 2014)
Punjab Kings piled up 226/6 against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 at Wankhede stadium. Virender Sehwag’s explosive 122 helped PBKS post a massive score and seal a thrilling win.
3. CSK vs DC (Qualifier 2, 2012)
Chennai Super Kings posted 222/5 against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2012 at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium. Murali Vijay’s 113 set the tone as CSK cruised to victory by 86 runs and marched into the final.
4. GT vs CSK (Final, 2023)
Gujarat Titans made 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Final. The game was revised to 15 overs due to rain and CSK chased down 171 with Jadeja finishing it off in dramatic style in the last over.
5.SRH vs RCB (Final, 2016)
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 208/7 in the IPL 2016 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Despite RCB’s strong reply, SRH held their nerve towards the end to win the title by just 8 runs in a heartbreak for Virat Kohli and RCB.
