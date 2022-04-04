Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lasith Malinga: A look at bowlers with most maiden overs in IPL history

Lasith Malinga - 8

One of the legends of the game, Lasith Malinga is the second wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. He was recently surpassed by Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Malinga has 8 maiden overs to his name in his IPL career. He picked up 170 wickets in 122 matches.

(Photograph:AFP)