Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lasith Malinga: A look at bowlers with most maiden overs in IPL history

Former Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praveen Kumar holds the record for bowling the most number of maiden overs in IPL history. Kumar bowled a total of 14 maiden overs in his IPL career. The swing bowler picked up a total of 90 wickets in 119 IPL matches.
Irfan Pathan - 10
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is on the second spot in the elite list with 10 maiden overs to his name. Irfan represented the likes of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He picked up a total of 80 wickets in 103 matches.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad star Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the IPL over the years. Bhuvneshwar so far has 9 maidens to his name in his IPL career. He has 143 wickets to his name in 133 matches in the IPL.
Dhawal Kulkarni - 8
Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni is on the fourth spot in the elite list with eight maiden overs to his name in his IPL career. Kulkarni, who has played for the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has 86 wickets in 92 matches in the IPL.
Lasith Malinga - 8
One of the legends of the game, Lasith Malinga is the second wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. He was recently surpassed by Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Malinga has 8 maiden overs to his name in his IPL career. He picked up 170 wickets in 122 matches.