/Bharatiya Antariksha Station: Will India enter the elite space club before ISS retires?

India is preparing to join a select group of nations with its own orbital laboratory: The Bharatiya Antariksha Station (C). In August 2025, during the National Space Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, ISRO unveiled a 3.8 by 8-metre model of the BAS-01 module, signalling the country’s ambitions in low Earth orbit. The first module is slated for launch in 2028, with the complete station expected to be operational by 2035, positioning India alongside the United States, Russia, and China as nations that have independently operated space stations, either currently or in the past.