Bharat bandh, Army issues notification: Here are latest updates on protests over Agneepath scheme

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:49 PM(IST)

On June 20, road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions due to the 'Bharat bandh' against the Agneepath military recruitment scheme.

'Bharat bandh' on June 20

On Monday, road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions during a 'Bharat bandh' called against the Agneepath military recruitment scheme.

Authorities across the country stepped up security and imposed curbs after days of unrest. The nationwide protests appeared to taper off in many states.

News agencies stated that the authorities said that the bandh call was given on social media and did not name the organisations behind it.

