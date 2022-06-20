Bharat bandh, Army issues notification: Here are latest updates on protests over Agneepath scheme

On Monday, road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions during a 'Bharat bandh' called against the Agneepath military recruitment scheme.
Authorities across the country stepped up security and imposed curbs after days of unrest. The nationwide protests appeared to taper off in many states.
News agencies stated that the authorities said that the bandh call was given on social media and did not name the organisations behind it.
'Bharat Bandh call given on social media'
Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said: "Bharat Bandh call was given on social media though no group had owned it. The police were on alert since Monday morning with elaborate arrangements being made with vast deployment of the force."
Army issues terms of service
On Monday, the Indian Army issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agneepath job aspirants from July.
The newly-released notification basically outlines terms and conditions of service, eligibility, discharge and other crucial details of the scheme.
More than 500 trains cancelled
The Railways said in a statement that the department cancelled 529 trains as operations remained disrupted due to the protests.
These included 181 mail/express trains and 348 passenger trains.
Massive traffic jams
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Delhi roads as restrictions were in place due to the bandh and the Satyagraha protest by Indian opposition parties over the Agnipath scheme.
Security on high alert
The Delhi Police had tightened security across the national capital region and its bordering areas.
The authorities have also warned of strict action against those trying to disrupt the law and order situation.
Other states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Assam and Rajasthan had also heightened security and imposed prohibitory orders in some districts.
PM Modi on the scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 20) said decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily but with time the country will experience their benefits.
Protests erupted in various parts of the country after some aspirants for the armed forces are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme.
Concerns were raised over the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early and the previously said 17.5 to 21-year age restriction.
Protesters demand rollback
The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services, but the protesters are demanding its rollback claiming that it will rob recruits of job security and other benefits.
While the government has announced several incentives and concessions for Agniveers, the three services on Sunday warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.