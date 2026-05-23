/'Beyond US': New declassified files show UAP encounters by central command in Persian Gulf

The May 22 declassified UFO files shift the focus to international waters, detailing persistent UAP encounters by the US Central Command in the Persian Gulf between 2018 and 2023.
While much of the public attention has focused on UFO sightings within United States airspace, the newest release of declassified files proves that Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena are a global issue. The phenomenon is not constrained by national borders or domestic airspace restrictions.
A significant portion of the 64 newly released files from the Department of War focuses entirely on encounters in the Middle East. Specifically, multiple videos and sensor logs document interactions in the Persian Gulf, a highly trafficked and strategically critical body of water.
The encounters were recorded by assets belonging to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) between 2018 and 2023. This reveals that deployed American forces have been actively tracking and encountering unknown craft during routine and combat operations abroad.
The release includes military-grade infrared footage and detailed sensor telemetry from these CENTCOM encounters. These instruments confirm that the objects tracked were physical craft, exhibiting extraordinary speeds and maneuverability over the open ocean.
The Persian Gulf sightings highlight a disturbing reality: these craft operate with total impunity in international waters and foreign domains. This complicates the military's ability to respond, as the airspace belongs to various sovereign nations or is considered international territory.
For military personnel deployed to the region, these UAPs present a unique challenge. Commanders are forced to differentiate between advanced adversary drones and truly anomalous craft in an already tense and volatile geopolitical environment.
The persistent presence of UAPs in regions like the Persian Gulf underscores that this is not just an American problem, but a global security concern. As the PURSUE initiative continues to unseal documents, the world is realizing that these phenomena are operating everywhere.