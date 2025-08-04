/Beyond Tejas Mk: Why even fighter jets like F‑35, Rafale & F‑22 rely on high‑tech composite wings

Initially met with scepticism, composite wings and structures proved durable under high G‑loads and combat conditions. By reducing weight and enabling stealthy, radar‑deflecting shapes, composites have redefined what a fighter jet can do. What began as bold experimentation by manufacturers such as Dassault, Saab and Mitsubishi has become the standard for new designs, from India’s Tejas Mk1, with 45 per cent of its airframe surface in composites, to America’s most advanced stealth aircraft. In the end, these materials have made today’s fighters not just lighter, but also stealthier, more agile and, ultimately, more survivable.

