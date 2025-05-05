Advertisment
Beyond Manali: 8 Dreamlike Destinations in Himachal You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Nestled in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh, India, Kasol is a picturesque village known for its stunning landscapes and serene atmosphere, attracting nature lovers and trekkers.

Kalpa (Pexels)
Kalpa (Pexels)
Kasol
1/8

Kasol

Kasol is a hippie haven tucked away in the Parvati Valley. Here, you can ditch the crowds, trek to mystical villages like Malana, and immerse yourself in the laid-back vibes that make Kasol a backpacker's paradise.

Chitkul
2/8

Chitkul

Amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district lies Chitkul, a village that beckons travellers in search of an authentic Himalayan experience. Chitkul is known as the last inhabited village on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Tirthan Valley
3/8

Tirthan Valley

Tirthan Valley is a hidden sanctuary in the Kullu district. It is a lesser-known tourist destination in Himachal as compared to Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala but is one of the most beautiful places in Himachal. The valley is named after the Tirthan river that flows from Tirth in the Great Himalayan National Park. It joins the Beas River in Larji.

Barot
4/8

Barot

Barot is a beautiful place on the bank of river Uhl. It is famous for its Trout Fish Farm. Barot is also the Gateway to the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary, It is the home of Monal, Wild Cats, Monkeys and the Black Bear. Brot is also the base for trek routes to Kullu & Kangra Valleys.

Rakcham
5/8

Rakcham

Rakcham, is nestled in the captivating Sangla Valley of Kinnaur. the Rakcham village is blessed with many beautiful gardens, snow-clad mountain ranges, and lush green trees. Many people prefer to trek through this village till Chitkul to enjoy the natural beauty that this place is blessed with.

Bir Billing
6/8

Bir Billing

Bir in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is a perfect getaway destination for natural beauty, ecotourism, spirituality and adventure. ​Billing on the top is the take-off site and Bir is the landing site. This site excites paragliders from across the world. ​

Kangra
7/8

Kangra

Known as the land of gods or Devbhumi, Kangra is a district city of Himachal Pradesh. Thriving by the banks of the Beas River, it is surrounded by the mighty Dhauladhar Ranges and finds a mention in some of the oldest holy texts of the Hindus.

Khajjiar
8/8

Khajjiar

Khajjiar is a tiny little town in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, perched on the lap of the Himalayas. This town presents breathtaking views of emerald meadows encircled by towering snow-clad peaks. It is lovingly referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India."

