Beyond Manali: 8 Dreamlike Destinations in Himachal You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Tirthan Valley

Tirthan Valley is a hidden sanctuary in the Kullu district. It is a lesser-known tourist destination in Himachal as compared to Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala but is one of the most beautiful places in Himachal. The valley is named after the Tirthan river that flows from Tirth in the Great Himalayan National Park. It joins the Beas River in Larji.