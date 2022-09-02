Beyonce, BLACKPINK, Harry Styles and more: Stunning stage outfits that left everyone in awe

From intricate set designs to eye-catching fashion pieces, concerts have a lot to offer. It's a unique experience that celebrities curate for their fans and admirers in the form of live sets and tours. They work for months to curate stage looks as fashion critics bring out their magnifying glasses for detailed assessment. And, at times, the stars cross everyone's expectations with their memorable ensembles and get etched in the history of fashion forever.

Here's a compilation of some of the most stunning stage outfits of the 21st century.