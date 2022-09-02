Beyonce, BLACKPINK, Harry Styles and more: Stunning stage outfits that left everyone in awe

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:18 PM(IST)

From intricate set designs to eye-catching fashion pieces, concerts have a lot to offer. It's a unique experience that celebrities curate for their fans and admirers in the form of live sets and tours. They work for months to curate stage looks as fashion critics bring out their magnifying glasses for detailed assessment. And, at times, the stars cross everyone's expectations with their memorable ensembles and get etched in the history of fashion forever. 

Here's a compilation of some of the most stunning stage outfits of the 21st century.

Beyonce at 'The Mrs Carter Show' world tour

During the 'The Mrs Carter Show' world tour in 2013, Beyonce performed at the Barclays Center in a gorgeous black Givenchy bodysuit and left everyone stunned. Her outfit featured mesh sleeves and a stone-embedded bodice.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Cardi B in Norway and London

In July this year, rapper Cardi B stole the show at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham in her red sheer mesh outfit. She wore a similar piece in black colour for her Norway concert.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

Harry Styles turned into a human disco ball in this stunning jumpsuit for his Coachella 2022 performance. He paired his skin-tight outfit featuring a plunging neckline with a pair of shiny shoes that looked equally stylish.

(Photograph:Instagram)

BLACKPINK's 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun

Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK's 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun looks were just as charismatic as the girls themselves. Their outfits were both flashy and stylish.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Lady Gaga at AT&T Super Saturday Night

Lady Gaga performed at AT&T Super Saturday Night in 2020 in this lustrous ensemble and made everyone's jaw drop. The little details of the outfit made it better than the rest. And, she didn't get a standing ovation from the audience just for her performance but also for her outfit.

(Photograph:Instagram)

