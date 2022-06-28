BET Awards 2022: Host Taraji P. Henson flaunts 14 stunning outfit changes

Just a week before BET Awards 2022 premiered, Taraji P. Henson promised fans that she will bring 14 to 15 stunning outfit changes to the American award ceremony that celebrates African Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment. And, when the day came, she didn't just deliver on her promise but also exceeded every fan's expectations. Not just with her costume changes but also with her stunning wig and nail transformations. Take a look at her gorgeous looks from BET Awards 2022 here!