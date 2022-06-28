BET Awards 2022: Host Taraji P. Henson flaunts 14 stunning outfit changes

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:41 PM(IST)

Just a week before BET Awards 2022 premiered, Taraji P. Henson promised fans that she will bring 14 to 15 stunning outfit changes to the American award ceremony that celebrates African Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment. And, when the day came, she didn't just deliver on her promise but also exceeded every fan's expectations. Not just with her costume changes but also with her stunning wig and nail transformations. Take a look at her gorgeous looks from BET Awards 2022 here!

Gold and glitz!

Taraji P. Henson is a fashionista in her own right! At BET Awards, she didn't just fulfill her hosting duties but also shelled major style goals.

Grand entry!

On the red carpet of the award show, Taraji P. Henson flaunted her knee-length ponytail, which was about 45 inches long, along with her silver sequin Tom Ford gown featuring a one-shoulder strap. Channelling her inner goddess, she posed for the lens in red lipstick and bronze nails.

Timeless beauty

With a side part and a wavy hairdo, the BET host took over the stage in a furry grey-and-red dress. She paired it with strappy heels.

Fiery red!

Ahead of the award show, the star teased her show-stopping wardrobe and shared, "I think it's more than 10 this year for sure," while talking about her outfit changes on PEOPLE.

Show-stopper!

The 51-year-old Academy Award nominee, who is hosting the BET Awards for the second year in a row, arrived at the award ceremony in a Versace number styled by Jason Bolden. The gown featured a sheer bodice accented with sequins, a sexy thigh-high slit and a bralette. It also had a trailing skirt covered in the house's signature print.

Naomi Campbell-inspired look

A vintage Versace look of Naomi Campbell inspired the diva's entourage of stylists, hairstylists and MUAs to create this look. The outfit was perfectly designed and her tattoos were visible through the silhouette.

