BET Awards 2021: From Zendaya to Lil Nas X, key looks from the red carpet  

The stars walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Many stars including Zendaya, Lil Nas X and more stars brought glam to the show. 

View in App

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to the BET Awards red carpet. The singer walked the carpet with boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine in a very revealing dress with an extreme slits on both sides. The shiny piece was fashioned by Jean Paul Gaultier. 

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Zendaya

Like always, Zendaya looked fierce in a purple plunging dress with a high slit inspired by a classic Versace look worn by Beyonce at the 2003 BET Awards. The actor wore a lengthened version of the Versace dress that Beyonce wore for her iconic 2003 BET Awards performance of 'Crazy in Love.'

(Photograph:Twitter)

Saweetie

Hip-hop star Saweetie stunned the evening in a navy blue vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a leg slit, long train.  She completed her look with Bvlgari jewellery and heels that matched her gown perfectly.

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey dazzled the red carpet in a sheer floor-length mesh Valentino gown. She wore a matching black bra and high-waisted bottoms underneath a see-through gown. She paired the whole black look together with heeled sandals and dramatic dangling earrings. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

HER

HER slayed the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in a sizzling black outfit. The singer was wearing a black blazer with sheer pants by Giorgio Armani and paired her look with Stuart Weitzman heels and black sunglasses.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X does not make one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two. The 22-year-old musician started the night in an all-white printed Andrea Grossi gown featuring a plunging neckline. After turning heads, the singer switched things quickly and changed up into a floral patterned Richard Quinn pantsuit.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, the host of the evening arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards. Henson stunned in a dazzling Versace dress featuring a sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App