Best suspense thriller to watch over the weekend on Netflix - Kohrra, Khufiya and more

Published: May 29, 2025
This weekend, enjoy the mystery and gripping thriller from the comfort of your homes - check the list.
Best suspense thriller on OTT to watch over the weekend on Netflix
Kohrra
The 2023 crime thriller is one of the best weekend watch. Created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Randeep Jha, the series revolves around two Punjab police officers, Balbir Singh ( Survinder Vicky) and Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), who are investigating the mysterious murder of an NRI boy, who had travelled to the country to get married.
Enola Holmes
Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, the 2020 mystery film revolves around the young sister of Sherlock Holmes, Enola, who is on a mission to find her missing mother in a witty and adventurous journey in London.
Khufiya
With a fantastic cast comprising Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, the spy-thriller film is an onscreen adaptation of Amar Bhishan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. Set in the 90s, the movie follows Krishna Mehra, an RAW officer, who is assigned to find the mole, who is selling defence secrets.
Murder Mystery 1 & 2
A murder mystery with a lot of fun and laughs. Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, the mystery-comedy revolves around a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who go on a vacation and eventually get involved in a murder. Both movies are set with a similar base story. However, with a concept.
Bird Box
Based on a 2014 novel of the same name, the movie follows Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) and how she's able to survive with her two children in a world, where there are off-camera entities, who make people commit suicide just by looking at themselves.
Under Paris
The French creature feature, a giant shark nicknamed Lilith has created havoc in Paris just when the city is set to host the triathlon on the River Seine. How biologist Sophia, who has faced the Shark terror, is well aware of the trouble the city and its are in.