Best scores by Indian batters at each position in Test cricket: No Kohli and Tendulkar, check where Dhoni is

From Virender Sehwag to Shubman Gill, here are the top batters from India who have scored the most runs at each batting position from no.1 to no.11. MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag have their names twice on the list.
Virender Sehwag opened the innings at no. 1 and smashed 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. It was a fearless knock full of strokes all around the park.
Virender Sehwag again, this time at no. 2, hammered 254 runs against Pakistan in Lahore, 2006. He took on the bowlers from ball one and didn’t stop.
VVS Laxman, batting at no. 3, played a stunning knock of 281 runs against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. It was a magical innings that turned the game and the series.
Shubman Gill scored 269 runs batting at no. 4 against England in Birmingham, 2025. In the very next innings, he amassed 161 runs, aggregating 430 runs in the game.
Karun Nair, at no. 5, smashed an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai, 2016. A historic triple hundred, making him only the second Indian to score a Test triple century.
MS Dhoni, batting at no. 6, slammed 224 runs against Australia in Chennai, 2013. This phenomenal innings helped India gain a crucial first-innings lead.
Ravindra Jadeja, at no. 7, scored an unbeaten 175 runs against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022. A dominant all-round show with the bat that proved he’s one of the best Indian all-rounders in Test cricket.
MS Dhoni again, this time at no. 8, scored 144 runs against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in 2011. Coming lower down the order, he lit up the ground with his fearless shots.
Jayant Yadav, batting at no. 9, hit 104 runs against England at Wankhede in 2016. It was a composed century that helped India build a massive lead—the first Indian to score a hundred at No. 9.
Rusi Modi Desai, at no. 10, played a solid innings of 85 runs against Pakistan in Brabourne in 1960. A rare high score from an Indian tail-ender.
Zaheer Khan, batting at no. 11, made 75 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004. The right-handed batter swung the bat in style and helped India add valuable runs down the order.