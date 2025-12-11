LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Best of Dilip Kumar: Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Shakti- 10 Iconic superhit movies every Bollywood fan must witness on OTT platforms

Best of Dilip Kumar: Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Shakti- 10 Iconic movies every Bollywood fan must watch

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 18:33 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 18:33 IST

Today, the entire nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Dilip Kumar. The global icon is remembered for his immense contribution to Indian cinema to date. Here, look at the 10 iconic movies of Kumar, which represent the peak of his artistry.

10 Iconic movies of Dilip Kumar
1 / 11
(Photograph: X)

10 Iconic movies of Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar was one of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema. Over the decades, the actor made a prolific reputation with his charismatic persona and versatility. From romantic to dramatic roles, Kumar has showed his remarkable acting career with his vast skills, impressing the audience with his expressions, sharp dialogue delivery, and artistic charm. On the day of his birth anniversary, take a look at 10 iconic movies that left a great impact on fans to date.

Mughal-E-Azam
2 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Mughal-E-Azam

Where to watch: ZEE5

A 1960 romantic-musical movie centres on Salim (Dilip Kumar), the son of an emperor, who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan named Anarkali (Madhubala). But when his powerful father, Emperor Akbar, refused to allow him to continue the love story, a war ensues between father and son.

Devdas
3 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Devdas

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 1955 emotional turmoil movie follows a childhood love story between Devdas (Dilip Kumar) and Paro (Suchitra Sen). But a drastic turn comes when Devdas's family disapproves of their relationship, leading to Paro being forcefully married to a rich man. The leads Dev to succumb to depression and become an alcoholic.

Naya Daur
4 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Naya Daur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 1957 classic film shows two best friends, Shankar, played by Dilip Kumar, who is a cartpuller. After a man introduced a bus service in an attempt to make quick profits in the village, Shankar decides to safeguard the human efforts. He takes part in a race between his horse-cart and the new bus to prove that human spirit and skill can triumph over machinery.

Ganga Jumna
5 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Ganga Jumna

Where to watch: YouTube

The story revolves around two orphaned brothers named Ganga and Jumna, played by Dilip Kumar and Nasir Khan, respectively. After growing up in a totaly different cicumstances, they find themselves on opposite sides of the law as one becomes a police officer and the other becomes a notorious gangster.

Shakti
6 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Shakti

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ramesh Sippy's 1982 multi-starrer movie is an action family drama which features Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and many more. The story of the movie revolves around DCP Ashwini Kumar, played by Kumar, whose son gets kidnapped. However, he refuses to give in to the kidnappers' demands, putting his duty first, stating that he would rather sacrifice his son than compromise his duty. Years later, Vijay, Ashwini's son, grows up and joins a mafia gang.

Madhumati
7 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Madhumati

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 1958 romantic movie follows Deven Anand (Dilip Kumar), who buys a shelter in a mansion after struggling through a storm that comes his way at the railway station. There, he relives his past life as Anand and falls in love with the tribal girl Madhumati.

Andaz
8 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Andaz

Where to watch: YouTube

A 1949 romantic drama follows a love triangle in post-independence India between Dilip, played by Dilip Kumar, Neena, played by Nargis Dutt, and Raj, played by Raj Kapoor. Neena befriends Dilip after he saves her from a horse riding accident, and the two quickly get attracted to each other. But the tension arises when it’s revealed that she is already engaged to Raj, which leads to misunderstandings and emotional turmoil.

Kranti
9 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Kranti

Where to watch: ZEE5

Featuring Dilip Kumar and Manoj Kumar as Sanga and Bharat in a 1981 action thriller. It follows Sanga, a loyal employee, who is falsely accused of the murder of his employer, Raja Laxman Singh. He then decides to escape from prison and forms a group of revolutionaries with a mission to free India from British rule.

Karma
10 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Karma

Where to watch: ZEE5

Subhash Ghai's directorial movie centres on righteous Jailer Vishwa Pratap Singh (Dilip Kumar), whose life gets torn apart when terrorist Dr Michael Dang (Anupam Kher) kills his family due to an incomplete revenge for an insult.

Saudagar
11 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Saudagar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

A 1991 drama focuses on Dilip Kumar as Veeru, whose friendship with Rajeshwar turns bitter and becomes rivals. Soon after, they realise that their grandchildren fall in love with each other, and they choose to reconcile the issue between their families.

Trending Photo

5 overseas batters who could earn bigger paychecks in IPL 2026 auctions - Check two left-handers
5

5 overseas batters who could earn bigger paychecks in IPL 2026 auctions - Check two left-handers

Universal health coverage day 2025: World’s top 10 healthcare systems revealed - Here’s where India stands
11

Universal health coverage day 2025: World’s top 10 healthcare systems revealed - Here’s where India stands

Meet Black Hornet! A spy helicopter that can fit in the palm of your hand
10

Meet Black Hornet! A spy helicopter that can fit in the palm of your hand

Iron Beam vs cruise missiles: Can lasers react fast enough?
10

Iron Beam vs cruise missiles: Can lasers react fast enough?

Who flies the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter? A look at top 7 operators and India’s position
8

Who flies the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter? A look at top 7 operators and India’s position