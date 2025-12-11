Best of Dilip Kumar: Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Shakti- 10 Iconic movies every Bollywood fan must watch

Today, the entire nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Dilip Kumar. The global icon is remembered for his immense contribution to Indian cinema to date. Here, look at the 10 iconic movies of Kumar, which represent the peak of his artistry.
Dilip Kumar was one of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema. Over the decades, the actor made a prolific reputation with his charismatic persona and versatility. From romantic to dramatic roles, Kumar has showed his remarkable acting career with his vast skills, impressing the audience with his expressions, sharp dialogue delivery, and artistic charm. On the day of his birth anniversary, take a look at 10 iconic movies that left a great impact on fans to date.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A 1960 romantic-musical movie centres on Salim (Dilip Kumar), the son of an emperor, who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan named Anarkali (Madhubala). But when his powerful father, Emperor Akbar, refused to allow him to continue the love story, a war ensues between father and son.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 1955 emotional turmoil movie follows a childhood love story between Devdas (Dilip Kumar) and Paro (Suchitra Sen). But a drastic turn comes when Devdas's family disapproves of their relationship, leading to Paro being forcefully married to a rich man. The leads Dev to succumb to depression and become an alcoholic.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 1957 classic film shows two best friends, Shankar, played by Dilip Kumar, who is a cartpuller. After a man introduced a bus service in an attempt to make quick profits in the village, Shankar decides to safeguard the human efforts. He takes part in a race between his horse-cart and the new bus to prove that human spirit and skill can triumph over machinery.
Where to watch: YouTube
The story revolves around two orphaned brothers named Ganga and Jumna, played by Dilip Kumar and Nasir Khan, respectively. After growing up in a totaly different cicumstances, they find themselves on opposite sides of the law as one becomes a police officer and the other becomes a notorious gangster.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Ramesh Sippy's 1982 multi-starrer movie is an action family drama which features Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and many more. The story of the movie revolves around DCP Ashwini Kumar, played by Kumar, whose son gets kidnapped. However, he refuses to give in to the kidnappers' demands, putting his duty first, stating that he would rather sacrifice his son than compromise his duty. Years later, Vijay, Ashwini's son, grows up and joins a mafia gang.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A 1958 romantic movie follows Deven Anand (Dilip Kumar), who buys a shelter in a mansion after struggling through a storm that comes his way at the railway station. There, he relives his past life as Anand and falls in love with the tribal girl Madhumati.
Where to watch: YouTube
A 1949 romantic drama follows a love triangle in post-independence India between Dilip, played by Dilip Kumar, Neena, played by Nargis Dutt, and Raj, played by Raj Kapoor. Neena befriends Dilip after he saves her from a horse riding accident, and the two quickly get attracted to each other. But the tension arises when it’s revealed that she is already engaged to Raj, which leads to misunderstandings and emotional turmoil.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Featuring Dilip Kumar and Manoj Kumar as Sanga and Bharat in a 1981 action thriller. It follows Sanga, a loyal employee, who is falsely accused of the murder of his employer, Raja Laxman Singh. He then decides to escape from prison and forms a group of revolutionaries with a mission to free India from British rule.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Subhash Ghai's directorial movie centres on righteous Jailer Vishwa Pratap Singh (Dilip Kumar), whose life gets torn apart when terrorist Dr Michael Dang (Anupam Kher) kills his family due to an incomplete revenge for an insult.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
A 1991 drama focuses on Dilip Kumar as Veeru, whose friendship with Rajeshwar turns bitter and becomes rivals. Soon after, they realise that their grandchildren fall in love with each other, and they choose to reconcile the issue between their families.