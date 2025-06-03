/Best movies of Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s that you can't miss - DDLJ, Darr and more

Published: Jun 03, 2025, 19:56 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 20:41 IST
From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Baazigar - Best movies of Shah Rukh Khan from the 90s that are always fun to watch - check out the list.
King Khan's 90s era
Known as the “King Khan” of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's starred in some of the most memorable movies of the 1990s, which solidified his status in the industry. Looking back at the initial years of his career, here we have curated a list of his best films from the '90s that you absolutely must see.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a cult classic in Indian cinema that made Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, the dream boy of every girl. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film tells the story of Raj and Simran, portrayed by Kajol, two people from completely different backgrounds who fall in love.
Dil Se
Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam and revolves around a journalist, Amar (Shah Rukh Khan), who falls in love with a mysterious woman, who is part of a sleeper cell, planning for a suicide bombing in Delhi.
Darr
Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration began with the 1993 thriller Darr, a film that was not a blockbuster hit but also showcased Khan's versatility as an actor. In the movie, Khan played a psychotic lover Rahul Mehra, who is madly in love with Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and is about to get married to her fiancé Sunit (Sunny Deol).
Pardes
Directed by Subhash Ghai, this award-winning musical film tells the story of an Indian girl named Ganga, who is engaged to an NRI boy named Rajiv and has moved to the USA. During her time there, she develops a deep bond with Rajiv's brother, Arjun.
Baadshah
One of the funniest movies that no one regrets watching again and again is directed by the duo Abbas and Mastan. The film revolves around a fun and lovable detective named Baadshah, who becomes entangled in a serious mission to save the Chief Minister from assassination.
Baazigar
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Khan gave a career-defining performance as Ajay, a young boy who is planning to take revenge on a businessman through his young daughters. The movie stars Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.
Kabhi Haan Khabhi Naa
Directed by Kundan Shah, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan as a happy-go-lucky scamp, Sunil, who is part of a band and is in love with a girl named Anna, who rejoins the group after being away for a while. While Sunil is head over heels in love with her. But soon he's devastated after noticing Anna's closeness with another man.