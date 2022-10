'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2 got its winner on Friday at the finale and we got to see several celebs stun the audience with their unbelievable drag transformations. A.J. McLean aka Poppy Love impressed the judges with his charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, in RuPaul's words, and won $100,000 for a charity of his choice. Tatyana Ali aka Chakra 7 and Mark Indelicato aka Thirsty von Trap emerged as the runners-ups. Check out some of the best looks from the season below!