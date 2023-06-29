Best cities in the United States to celebrate Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, 87 per cent of Americans are gearing up to celebrate this iconic holiday. Discover the top destinations and gain valuable insights to plan an unforgettable Independence Day celebration with WalletHub's insightful report analysis which considers a range of factors, including average beer and wine prices, fireworks show durations, and the festival's weather forecast.

Fourth of July Celebrations in Los Angeles

According to WalletHub, Americans are projected to spend a whopping $3 billion on beer and wine for the Fourth of July festivities. With such a significant investment in celebratory libations, it's no surprise that many will indulge in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, widely recognised as the top destination to revel in the Fourth of July festivities.

(Photograph: Others )

Fourth of July Celebrations in San Francisco

With a staggering count of 50.7 million people traveling 50+ miles from home for the Fourth of July, it's evident that Americans indulge passionately to celebrate in style. Among the top destinations, San Francisco shines as the second-best location to experience this festive occasion.

(Photograph: Others )

Fourth of July Celebrations in New York City

According to WalletHub, the annual import value of American flags surpasses $6.5 million. Undoubtedly, a considerable number of these flags will be proudly displayed throughout the vibrant streets of New York City. Renowned for its iconic Macy's fireworks extravaganza, New York City secures its position as the third-best destination to celebrate the Fourth of July.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fourth of July Celebrations in Las Vegas

WalletHub's study states that 63 per cent of Americans feel financially independent this Independance day and as the nation gears up to celebrate this significant occasion, it is almost certain that a considerable portion of these individuals will flock to the renowned casinos of Las Vegas. Notably, Las Vegas has secured its position as the fourth most desirable destination to commemorate Independence Day.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fourth of July Celebrations in Seattle

About 150 million hot dogs are eaten on the 4th of July, and Washington State's Seattle constitutes a good proportion of it. According to a WalletHub study seen by WION, Seattle is the fifth best place for Fourth of July celebrations.



(Photograph: AFP )

Fourth of July Celebrations in San Diego

With an estimated expenditure of $2.7 billion reported by WalletHub, Americans spare no expense when it comes to fireworks and one can witness the fiery spectacle along the US-Mexico border in San Diego. Ranked as the sixth best location to celebrate the Fourth of July, San Diego offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking a vibrant and lively celebration.

(Photograph: AFP )