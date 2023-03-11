Best celebrity outfits of 2023 with their price tags

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Celebrities never forget to bring their A-game to the front row when it comes to fashion and styling. Right from the beginning of this year, we saw several fashionistas from tinsel town curating head-turning looks with their entourage of stylists, designers, and MUAs and making us all fall in love with their OOTDs. Endless celebrity-style moments captured critics' attention in the first quarter of 2023. So, sit back and take a quick look at this year's best outfits, so far, along with their price tags.

Kareena Kapoor's bodycon mini dress

Tom Ford's belted keyhole jersey mini dress is priced at 2,150 US dollars. Upon converting it to Indian currency, it comes at a whopping price of Rs. 176,237. The outfit features long sleeves, fitted bodice and a gold buckle embellishment on the waist.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Malaika Arora's yellow thigh-high slit dress

Malaika Arora's gorgeous yellow gown featured lace-satin cloth, halter-neck, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs. The dress cost a whopping Rs 96,310 and is available on the website Bluemarine.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Alia Bhatt's pistachio green Costarellos gown

Alia Bhatt's pistachio green Costarellos gown, from the Resort 2023 collection of the fashion label, comes with a hefty price tag of 1,965 euros, which when converted to Indian currency comes to around Rs. 171,740.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore this beautiful silver-hued pre-draped saree, which featured a pallu and a thigh-high slit, for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. The outfit is priced at Rs. 125,000

(Photograph: Instagram )

kriti

Kriti Sanon looked every bit stunning as she wore this midi dress from Victoria Beckham's SS23 collection. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, asymmetric cut-out neckline, long sleeves, semi-open back detail and an asymmetric hem. You can add this dress to your wardrobe in approximately Rs. 142,000.

(Photograph: Instagram )