/Bloody and horrific! Best anime shows to watch if you like Devil May Cry

If you have enjoyed watching Devil May Cry, then these anime shows and films are a must-watch! Check the list.
Netflix's Devil May Cry is bloody and action-packed. Based on Capcom's long-running video game franchise, the show follows Dante, a demon hunter, who is after the sinister forces.
If you have loved this anime show, these are other shows that you must watch.
Adaptation by Gonzo, this thirteen-episode anime television series revolves around the secret organisation called Hellsing, who battle vampires, ghouls and other supernatural threats in England. The group is led by the daughter of the vampire hunter Prof. Van Helsing.
Raki's village is in danger due to the arrival of shapeshifting demons called youma, which devour human flesh. However, a Claymore arrives, a being that is half-human and half-yoma, acting as their new saviour. Meanwhile, Raki, who has nowhere to go after his family is killed, decides to follow the Claymore on her journey.
The anime follows a kind-hearted teenager named Yuji Itadori, who joins a new school's Occult Club. There, he discovers that the members are actual sorcerers. However, when he learns about a cursed talisman, the finger of Sukuna, a demon, Yuji eats the finger to protect his friends and ultimately becomes Sukuna's host.
Based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the action anime follows the story of Denji, a teenager, who fuses his body with that of Pochuta, the Chainsaw Devil, gaining the power to transform any part of his body into chainsaws.
The Japanese series is set 900 years after an apocalyptic war between humans and vampires. Years have passed, but the cold war between the Vatican, the human government, and the "New Human Empire", the government of the vampiric Methuselah, continues.