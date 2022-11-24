Menstrual cups, tampons, and other alternatives to sanitary pads that you can opt

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Sanitary pads are one of the most preferred menstrual products that are being used by most women around the world. However, a shocking study recently revealed that sanitary napkins are not as hygienic as we all assumed, over the years. The Delhi-based NGO Toxics Link's study recently claimed that most sanitary napkins sold across India contain cancer-causing contaminants and even cause infertility in some women. The new study has been a cause of worry for thousands of women and girls around the world who have been relying on sanitary pads for years. So, for those here, we have brought a list of period products that will be the best alternatives for sanitary pads.

Tampons

If you are planning to switch from sanitary pads, the first and easiest will be tampons. Most of us have heard about them many times, but when it comes to buying, many took a step back, because most of us fear when we give a thought to inserting it and how we will manage it and hygiene as well. Unlike a pad, it is inserted inside the vagina. Made up of cotton, rayon, and other synthetic fibers, it soaks up menstrual blood. Tampons are intended for single use only.

(Photograph: )

Menstrual discs

Menstrual discs are new on the market, and very few people knew about them. Aside from a few minor differences, the discs are very similar to menstrual cups. Menstrual discs are ring-shaped and made up of medical-grade polymer. They are flexible and set higher in the vaginal fornix. Like the cup, they also collect blood and can be used for 12 hours. Depending on your flow, They are not reusable.

(Photograph: )

Period panties

Period pants are the most convenient menstrual item you can choose. First and foremost, they are like pants with no extras and are made of absorbent fabrics that prevent leaking. It provides protection just like your pads and tampons, and they are pocket friendly.

(Photograph: )

Cloth pads

Instead of sanitary pads, we can use cloth pads. Highly absorbent, leakproof, and environmentally friendly. It comes with wings and is made of comfy cloth that absorbs the fluid. They are reusable and easy on your pocket.

(Photograph: )

Menstrual cups

Switching from pads to Menstrual cups might look tricky in first place, but once you get habitual, it will be the easiest thing you can feel.

(Photograph: )