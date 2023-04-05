Besides Donald Trump, these are the 'criminal' leaders of the world

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:17 AM IST

Former US president Donald Trump's being charged with criminal charges is historic for the United States but not for the world. Many global leaders have faced indiction and some have even spent time behind the bars. These are some of the world's so-called "criminal" leaders.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian President

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who previously led the country from 2003 to 2010, was convicted on charges of money laundering and corruption in 2017. The conviction was, however, overturned in 2021.

(Photograph: AFP )

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister, Israel

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is serving his sixth term, is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and corruption. He is the first sitting prime minister in Israel's history to be charged with a crime. In 2019, following a three year investigation he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribes. Since 2017, he has been investigated and questioned in two interconnected cases. In one he was accused of doling out inappropriate favours in return for favourable media coverage.

(Photograph: AFP )

Imran Khan, former prime minister, Pakistan

Imran Khan, as per Al-Jazeera has at least 85 cases filed against him. Khan faces charges of corruption, "terrorism", contempt of court, rioting and blasphemy. He was also found guilty of profiteering by selling gifts from Pakistan's Toshkhana.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jacob Zuma, former president, South Africa

The former South African president is involved in an ongoing corruption trial, in which he faces charges related to money laundering and racketeering during his time as deputy president in 1999.

(Photograph: AFP )

Moshe Katsav, former Prime Minister, Israel

Former Israeli president Moshe Katsav was convicted on rape charges. He was handed a seven-year sentence but was released after serving five years.

(Photograph: AFP )

Park Geun-hye, former president, South Korea

In 2018, Geun-hye, the first female President of South Korea, was found guilty of charges related to bribery and coercion. She was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for corruption, but was pardoned in 2021.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lee Myung-bak, former president, South Korea

The former South Korean president was in 2020, sentenced to 17 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement. He was pardoned in 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )