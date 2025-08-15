/Bermuda Triangle: The facts science knows and the mysteries it can’t explain

The Bermuda Triangle covers an area that estimates suggest ranges between 500,000 and 1,510,000 square miles. Its boundaries are not universally agreed upon, and it does not appear on official maps, with the US Board on Geographic Names refusing to recognise it as a formal region. The triangle encompasses busy maritime and air routes, including the deepest point in the Atlantic Ocean, the Milwaukee Depth in the Puerto Rico Trench, which plunges to over 27,000 feet. The Gulf Stream, known for causing sudden shifts in local weather, flows through the area, contributing to unpredictable conditions for vessels and aircraft.