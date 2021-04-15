Beijing turns yellow as sand, dust storms engulf Chinese capital

The colour yellow engulfed the Chinese capital Beijing on Thursday as air pollution levels reached a severe mark and a massive cloud of sand and dust particles gripped the city.

Air quality worsened

On Thursday, Beijing's air quality index rose to 324 at 4:00 pm local time on Thursday, largely due to sand and dust storms, local officials said.

By evening, the index exceeded 1,300 in some regions of the city, according to the Swiss IQAir app.

(Photograph:Reuters)