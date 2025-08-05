LOGIN
Before Wednesday 2, watch these shows and movies of Jenna Ortega: Scream to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Published: Aug 05, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 20:08 IST

Jenna Ortega's career in the film industry has seen a significant rise after featuring in the Netflix series Wednesday. Here are a few of her dramas and movies she has been part of.

1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Jenna Ortega began her career as a child and received recognition for her role as a younger version of Jane in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Before gaining global fame for her series Wednesday, let's take a look at a few of her series and shows featuring the actress.

Scream VI
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In the film, Jenna Ortega played the role of Tara Carpenter, Sam's half-sister, Chad's girlfriend, and survivor of the Woodsboro killings who longs for a normal life. The 2023 slasher film was directed by Matt Bettinelli, Jack Champion, and Henry Czerny, among others.

Death of a Unicorn
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In Death of a Unicorn, Jenna Ortega portrays the role of Ridley Kintner, Elliot's daughter. Written and directed by Alex Scharfman, the dark fantasy comedy film stars Paul Rudd, Jessica Hynes, and Tea Leoni, among others.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The gothic dark fantasy comedy horror features Jenna Ortega in the role of Astrid Deetz, Lydia's teenage daughter and Delia's step-granddaughter. She stars alongside Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Justin Theroux, among others.

Elena of Avalor
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In the animated series, Jenna voiced Princess Isabel in Elena and the Secret of Avalor (2016) and Elena of Avalor (2016–2020). The show first premiered on Disney Channel in 2016.

Jane the Virgin
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In the romantic-comedy show, she played the role of Young Jane, who, at age 10, is the most frequent (21 chapters as of season 3) of the four younger "Janes" seen in flashbacks. The series first premiered in 2024 on The CW. It is a loose adaptation of the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la virgen created by Perla Farías.

Richie Rich
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The sitcom series produced by Dreamworks is loosely based on the Harvey Comics character of the same name, with Jake Brennan playing the eponymous character. In the series, she played the role of Darcy, Richie's other best friend, who encourages bad habits and spends money from Richie without his knowledge. The show's first season premiered in 2015 with 10 episodes, followed by the second season the same year on Netflix.

