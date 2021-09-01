Before vs after: The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919 when the British forces fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.
Never repaired before
The narrow alley leading to the Bagh had never before been fixed or repaired. Under the current renovation effort, it has been touched approximately 100 years after the massacre.
The new additions post-revamp include new murals narrating the history of the massacre.
Adaptive reuse
Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings.
They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.
Transparent barrier
The Martyrs' Well, a water hole in which scores of people died after jumping in to try to save themselves, has been covered with a transparent barrier.
Key moment of India's pre-independence movement
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was a key moment in India's pre-independence movement.
Narrowly escaped becoming a cloth market
It is an unknown fact that the Bagh narrowly escaped being turned into a cloth market at the hands of the British empire.
The British wanted to erase the evidence of the Jallianwala Bagh brutality.