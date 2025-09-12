/Before The Rip: 5 must watch suspense thrillers on Netflix this September 2025

Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh starrer Inspector Zende has been released on Netflix on September 5. The film, which is loosely based on the Bombay Police's arrest of the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, has been getting positive reviews all across. The plot has a cat-and-mouse chase story. The real-life story revolves around the escape of Charles Sobhraj from the Tihar jail and how the Bombay Police deputed its best officer to catch him.