Before Elizabeth Banks’ The Miniature Wife releases, revisit her 6 must-watch films and shows on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Elizabeth Banks, the prolific American actress and director, is making headlines for her appearance in the upcoming project, The Miniature Wife, set to release on April 9, 2026. Before getting into that, take a look at her six must-watch movies and TV shows.
American actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is gearing up for her upcoming project, The Miniature Wife, a dramedy series premiering on April 9, 2026. The show also stars Manuel Gonzales as Lindy in a key role. Before you watch Banks in her latest project, take a look at six of her previous must-watch movies and TV shows.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Gary Ross's directorial features Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, a colourful Capitol handler for District 12 tributes. The series follows a 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who volunteers to take her sister's place in a televised fight-to-the-death, where young contestants must fight each other until one of them dies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Banks played the role of Nicky Macintosh, a chaotic individual who is struggling to reconnect with her estranged sister, Chloe (Jessica Biel), after the murder of Chloe’s husband, Adam.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the classic action sci-fi features Elizabeth Banks as Betty Brant, the loyal secretary to J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). The film centres on Peter Parker, a shy and awkward high school student who is often bullied by people, including his best friend. But a drastic change comes when he gets bitten by a genetically altered spider and gains superpowers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action comedy follows a team of female private agents, including Elizabeth Banks as Bosley, who are tasked by their mysterious boss to expose an international conspiracy to weaponise an energy conservation device.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actress plays Beth opposite Steve Carell as 40-year-old Andy Stitzer, who works at a big-box store. The only problem he has is that he is a virgin and deals with female customers awkwardly. Things become interesting when a romance between him and Trish starts emerging.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
In an animated adventure comedy film, written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the actress voiced a character named Wyldstyle. The film follows Emmet Brickowski, an ordinary construction worker who is chosen by a resistance movement to overthrow an evil, micromanaging businessman.