/Before IPL, there was ICL: How Indian Cricket League pioneered the format but was stopped

A series of developments led the ICL to cease operations by late 2009, after just two seasons. No further tournaments were held. But who or what prevented the ICL from continuing? The BCCI was the primary force that ended it, as it reportedly saw the ICL as an unsanctioned “rebel” league threatening the body’s monopoly over Indian cricket. The BCCI refused to recognise the ICL and banned participating players from all BCCI-run domestic and international cricket. It pressured other national boards to do the same via the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI also removed Kapil Dev from his role in the National Cricket Academy due to his ICL ties.

As players realised their careers were at risk, most top names stayed away. Reports say that stadium access was restricted in many cases for the ICL, though some state governments helped with venues. The Delhi High Court gave the ICL some legal protection against interference with player contracts, but it did not stop the impact of the BCCI bans on players.