Typical pageant question

Lara Dutta has continued to wow us with her grace over the years and the same poise and elegance, she maintained back then, when she became a beauty queen. During the final question and answer round, she was asked a typical ‘pageant question’ about the protest that was carried out against the pageant in Cyprus back then.

The question was, "Right now, there is a protest that has been staged outside the stadium posing pageants as an affront to women. Convince them that they are wrong".

To which Dutta replied, ''Pageants like Miss Universe gives us young women a platform to foray into the fields that we want to and forge ahead, be it entrepreneurship, be it the armed forces, be it politics. It gives us a platform to voice our choices and opinions, and makes us strong and independent that we are today.''

(Photograph:Twitter)