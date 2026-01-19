/Before Greenland, there was the Suez Crisis: What happened when US turned against Europe?

The dispute between the United States and Europe over Greenland not something new. Since the end of the Second World War, transatlantic relations have periodically been tested by strong strategic disagreements, that have triggered diplomatic crises between long-standing allies. Long before Greenland entered the equation, the 1956 Suez Crisis became one of the earliest and most significant challenges to US-European unity in the post-war era. Although America and the European capitals would later deepen cooperation through NATO and expanding economic ties, the Suez episode exposed some fundamental differences in strategic priorities and national interests of both of the fronts.

