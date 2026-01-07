LOGIN
Before Bangladesh THESE 6 teams refused to play at allotted venue in an ICC event

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 20:52 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 20:52 IST

India (2025 Champions Trophy), Australia & West Indies (1996 ODI World Cup), England & New Zealand (2003 ODI World Cup), and Zimbabwe (2009 T20 World Cup) have refused to play their matches at an allotted venue in an ICC event.

Bangladesh refuse to play T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCB)

Bangladesh refuse to play T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India

The ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are in talks over latter's refusal to play the group stage matches of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Bangladesh has cited players' safety and well-being as the main concern behind their request.

India refuse to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India refuse to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

India, in March 2025, refused to go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to strained political situation between the two countries. India's matches were eventually hosted in Dubai, UAE.

Australia, West Indies refuse to play in Sri Lanka in 1996 ODI World Cup
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia, West Indies refuse to play in Sri Lanka in 1996 ODI World Cup

Australia and West Indies refused to travel to Sri Lanka for the 1996 ODI World Cup matches. The tournament was co-hosted by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India together. The teams refused because of the civil war and a bomb explosion in Sri Lanka which preceeded the tournament.

England and New Zealand refuse to travel to Africa in 2003 ODI World Cup
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

England and New Zealand refuse to travel to Africa in 2003 ODI World Cup

England refused to travel to Zimbabwe and New Zealand decided against going to Kenya. The tournament was hosted in Africa - by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. England's reason was the then Tony Blair-led govenement's stance against erstwhile Zimbabwe administration led by Robert Mugabe. The Kiwis, on the other hand, refused to go to Nairobi because of security reasons.

Zimbabwe withdraw from 2009 T20 World Cup
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Zimbabwe withdraw from 2009 T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe withdrew from the 2009 T20 World Cup hosted by England because of strained political relations. Scotland were roped as a replacement but Zimbabwe still received their full participation fees.

