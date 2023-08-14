Before and After pics | Destructive wildfires turn Hawaii into ruins, aerial Images tell the tale

Significant strides have been made by firefighters in battling the three largest wildfires that have swept across Maui. Among them, the destructive fire that ravaged Lahaina has been contained to 85 percent, while the Upcountry-Kula fire's containment rate stands at 60 percent. The Pulehu-Kihei fire has been fully contained at 100 percent, but it has not yet been completely extinguished. A lawsuit has been lodged against Hawaii's primary electricity provider, alleging that power lines carrying electric current played a role in sparking the deadly Lahaina wildfire.

Efforts underway to provide shelter to displaced residents

The precise manner in which the power lines might have triggered the wildfire remains unspecified in the lawsuit.

Lahaina blaze travelled at unprecedented 'one mile every minute'

Hawaii's governor said Sunday that the Lahaina wildfire on Maui traveled at an unprecedented rate of "one mile every minute". "When the winds rose up... fires spread rapidly,” Governor Josh Green said.

Fires dislodge thousands, over 1,400 seek emergency shelters

The fires have uprooted thousands of individuals, with more than 1,400 seeking refuge in emergency evacuation shelters.

Government aids displaced residents, over 500 hotel rooms secured as temporary shelter

Over 500 hotel rooms have been secured with government assistance to provide temporary shelter for those affected in Lahaina.

Airbnb, rental homes to offer shelter for evacuees

In addition to hotels, rental homes, including those listed on platforms like Airbnb, will be utilised to help evacuees find accommodations.

