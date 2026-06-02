/Beating the heat: 5 beautiful places near Delhi that remain under 25°C in summer

With Delhi sweltering at 44°C, nearby hill destinations offer a welcome escape with cool breezes, misty mornings, pine forests and temperatures below 25°C. These five getaways provide scenic walks, nature trails, cafés and pleasant weather without needing constant air conditioning.
If you're staying in Delhi and your body is screaming for a break from the 44 Degrees Celsius misery, then there are several places near the national capital where people can enjoy cool breezes, pine forests, misty mornings, and roads that reward the drive, with the temperature staying under 25 Degrees Celsius all summer. Therefore, if Delhi's heat is becoming unbearable for you, these five nearby destinations offer pleasant weather, cool evenings and comfortable outdoor experiences. While not cold, they provide a refreshing escape with scenic walks, forest trails, cafés and temperatures ideal for spending long hours outdoors without relying on air conditioning.
Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas at 2,000 metres, Mussoorie offers cool weather, scenic mountain views and a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Visitors can enjoy strolls along Mall Road, explore Kempty Falls, hike to Lal Tibba for Himalayan vistas, and visit George Everest's Point. The town's literary charm is enhanced by the presence of renowned author Ruskin Bond.
Built around the scenic Naini Lake, Nainital is one of Uttarakhand's most charming hill stations. Visitors can enjoy boating on the emerald waters, evening walks along Mall Road, and panoramic Himalayan views from Snow View Point via ropeway. Surrounded by lush hills, the town blends natural beauty with colonial-era charm, bustling markets, cosy cafés, and Tibetan shops selling woollens, handicrafts and jewellery.
Once the summer capital of British India, Shimla is known for its colonial architecture, pleasant climate and picturesque mountain views. Stroll along The Ridge and Mall Road, visit the iconic Christ Church, or take the UNESCO-listed Kalka-Shimla toy train. Nearby Kufri offers snow-capped vistas, adventure activities and scenic landscapes. Together, Shimla and Kufri make for a refreshing long-weekend escape from the plains.
For travellers seeking peace and slow-paced mountain life, Kasauli offers a welcome retreat. This quaint cantonment town is known for its colonial-era bungalows, pine-covered hills and serene atmosphere. Highlights include Monkey Point, the historic Christ Church, and leisurely walks along the Upper and Lower Mall roads. With minimal crowds and few commercial attractions, Kasauli is perfect for relaxation, meaningful conversations and reconnecting with nature.
Nestled within the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary, Chopta is a tranquil destination surrounded by dense forests, alpine meadows and majestic Himalayan peaks. Often called the "Mini Switzerland of India", it serves as the starting point for the trek to Tungnath, the world's highest Shiva temple. Blooming rhododendrons, cool temperatures and stunning views of Chandrashila make Chopta an ideal summer getaway for nature lovers and trekkers.