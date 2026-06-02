/Beating the heat: 5 beautiful places near Delhi that remain under 25°C in summer

If you're staying in Delhi and your body is screaming for a break from the 44 Degrees Celsius misery, then there are several places near the national capital where people can enjoy cool breezes, pine forests, misty mornings, and roads that reward the drive, with the temperature staying under 25 Degrees Celsius all summer. Therefore, if Delhi's heat is becoming unbearable for you, these five nearby destinations offer pleasant weather, cool evenings and comfortable outdoor experiences. While not cold, they provide a refreshing escape with scenic walks, forest trails, cafés and temperatures ideal for spending long hours outdoors without relying on air conditioning.