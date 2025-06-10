LOGIN
Beat the heat - 7 drinks to hydrate yourself in Delhi NCR’s high temperature

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 20:08 IST

As temperatures soar across Delhi and the NCR region, staying hydrated is not just important but essential. Here we have curated a list of drinks that are supereasy to make and highly nutritious. Scroll down to check the list. 

Beat the heat with these drinks!
1 / 8
(Photograph:Freepik)

As temperatures soar across Delhi and the NCR region, staying hydrated is not just important but essential. To beat the heart, here's a list of refreshing and hydrating drinks that will not only quench your thirst but also provide numerous health benefits.
2 / 8
(Photograph:Creared using AI)

Sattu is a traditional summer superfood made from roasted black chickpeas. Rich in fiber and protein, it's incredibly nourishing and cooling. To prepare: Take a glass of chilled water, add 1–2 tablespoons of sattu powder, a pinch of salt. Mix well and enjoy this drink.
3 / 8
(Photograph:Pinterest)

Bel, also known as woodapple, is the traditional Indian summer drink with cooling and digestive properties. To make this drink, you have to scoop out the pulp from the fruit, soak it in water. It is then mixed with jaggery or sugar and a pinch of black salt. Chill before serving.
4 / 8
(Photograph:Freepik)

Cucumber is over 95% water and is among the most popular cooling foods during summers that can help you beat the summer
5 / 8
(Photograph:iStock)

Sol Kadhi or Konkani Style Kokum Kadhi is an essential cooling drink in some of the Maharashtrian regions, especially Konkan. Made with kokum (Garcinia indica) and coconut milk, It’s not only cooling but also aids digestion and promotes weight loss. Ingredients used to make it are: Kokum juice, freshly grated coconut or coconut milk, cumin seeds, green chilies, salt, water, and fresh cilantro. Serve chilled.
6 / 8
(Photograph:Freepik)

Instead of drinking fizzy drinks loaded with sugar, choose a fress glass of orange juice that is not only rich in vitanic C but also hydrating. Also, instead of picking up a packed versions of the juice, try making fresh juice at home and enjoy.
7 / 8
(Photograph:Freepik)

The refreshing Indian summer drink is blend of sweet and tangy flavour made using green raw mangoes. The summer staple is made with the extract of the raw mangoes that are blend with mint, black salt, roasted cumin powder, sugar or jaggery. Mix with cold water and serve.
8 / 8
(Photograph:Freepik)

Coconut water is a must-have drink of summers. The sweet and refreshing liquid is packed with electrolytes such as sodium, magnesium, calcium, and potassium along with essential vitamins and minerals.

