'Battle of Snomicron': Piling onto chaos, winter snow storm batters United States

A winter storm packing heavy snow and strong winds engulfed parts of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic states forcing federal offices and schools to close as it threatened to make travel dangerous and knock out power.

Freezing weather

Drivers on a major highway outside Washington reported they were stuck in their cars in freezing weather for 24 hours or more.

The heavy snow accumulated on roadways and power lines, causing treacherous travel conditions and potentially leaving homes and businesses without electricity throughout the region.

(Photograph:AFP)