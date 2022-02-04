Battle in high seas: China's navy now numerically largest in the world, US report shows

'China’s navy is by far the largest of any country in east Asia'

A US Congress report said China’s navy is by far the largest of any country in east Asia and within the past few years it has surpassed the US Navy in numbers of battle force ships making China’s navy the numerically largest in the world.

According to the US Department of Defence (DO), “the PLAN is the largest navy in the world with a battle force of approximately 355 platforms, including major surface combatants, submarines, aircraft carriers, ocean-going amphibious ships, mine warfare ships, and fleet auxiliaries. This figure does not include 85 patrol combatants and craft that carry anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs). The PLAN’s overall battle force is expected to grow to 420 ships by 2025 and 460 ships by 2030."

DOD in its report said most of the Chinese navy's expansion will be in surface combatants.

China’s naval ships, aircraft, and weapons are now much more modern and capable than they were at the start of the 1990s, the report noted.

