Battle for Pangong lake - A sly night attack by PLA in 1962 and the importance of a highway
Pangong Tso lake
The latest flashpoint between India and China - the Pangong Tso lake has been a bone of contention between the two nations since the early 60s.
The area witnessed a fierce war in 1962 when the two armies clashed as China moved to capture key areas.
Pangong Tso lake is located strategically between India and Chinese influence. There have been heated exchanges around the lake which has access to the Tibetan plateau making it a strategic area for both sides.
Spanggur Tso saltwater lake
Spanggur Tso saltwater lake lies south of the Pangong Tso lake. It falls under Tibet occupied by Chinese forces and the contentious Aksai Chin lies on the western part of the lake.
As a matter of fact, Indian forces conducted joint exercise at the Chushul garrison in 2016 along with Chinese troops of Moldo garrison in eastern Ladakh under the provisions of Border Defense Cooperation Agreement, 2013.
Hand-in-Hand series of India-China joint exercises
In the day-long exercise, India and Chinese troops conducted rescue operation drills over a fictitious earthquake-like situation in 2016 in the Chushul area as part of the "Hand-in-Hand"series of India-China joint exercises.
However, that was four years ago and since then post-Doklam standoff in 2016 a lot has changed between the two sides.
Nehru's "Forward Policy"
The Indian government headed by Jawaharlal Nehru had devised the "Forward Policy" in the backdrop of Dalai Lama’s escape to India from Tibet in 1959 which laid the groundwork for India's aggressive stance towards China in the upper Himalayas.
Indian forces were defeated in the battle for Pangong after China launched an attack on October 20, 1962. Although the Indian troops fought bravely but were overrun by a better prepared Chinese outfit which had planned its steps well in advance.
Mao's plan: 'Make it clear who is right and who is wrong'
Mao had already hatched a plan to attack India in the upper Himalayas in order to blunt Nehru's "Forward Policy" to "make it clear who is right and who is wrong."
The Chinese troops moved in to capture India's key ‘Sirijap Compex’ during the 1962 war in a series of well-planned manoeuvers.
The Chinese troops launched a sly night attack on ‘Indian Strongholds No 1, 2 and 3 in Ali Area’ as they looked to encircle and cut off the Indian troops, although the Indian Army put up stubborn resistance but could not repel the PLA.
Coordinated attack to encircle Indian army
The Chinese considered No.1 Post to be inside their 1959 claim line.
The Indian posts were isolated with Chinese troop deployment.
The Chinese troops had carried out extensive surveillance of the area as they launched a coordinated attack to encircle the Indian army which was already low on supply and manpower.
Strategic highway
China is likely to continue to make Pangong a flashpoint due to the Chinese highway touching the end of Pangong Tso inside China-controlled Aksai Chin.
The Xi regime is never likely to give India the initiative to cutoff the strategic highway which would hamper the movement of Chinese troops in Aksai Chin up to Xinjiang.
Finger 4 in Pangong Tso
The contentious Finger 4 of Pangong Tso lake has become the bone of contention between the two sides now after the Galwan Valley clash in June and the Doklam standoff in 2017.
India and Chinese military commanders had agreed that PLA would vacate the Finger 4 in Pangong Tso area as part of the disengagement process but it still remains China's priority, much like in the 1962 war.