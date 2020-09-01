Battle for Pangong lake - A sly night attack by PLA in 1962 and the importance of a highway

Mao had already hatched a plan to attack India in the upper Himalayas in order to blunt Nehru's 'Forward Policy' to 'make it clear who is right and who is wrong.'

Pangong Tso lake

The latest flashpoint between India and China - the Pangong Tso lake has been a bone of contention between the two nations since the early 60s.

The area witnessed a fierce war in 1962 when the two armies clashed as China moved to capture key areas.

Pangong Tso lake is located strategically between India and Chinese influence. There have been heated exchanges around the lake which has access to the Tibetan plateau making it a strategic area for both sides.

(Photograph:AFP)