LOGIN

Batters wow the crowd, but bowlers win you tournaments: Reliving the Top 5 spells in IPL Playoffs

Umang Bafna
Written By Umang Bafna
Published: May 15, 2025, 10:52 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohit Sharma, here are the top five spells in IPL Playoffs history featuring Doug Bollinger, Dhawal Kulkarni and Akash Madhwal. Cricket | Photos
1. Akash Madhwal (Eliminator, 2023)
1 / 10
(Photograph:)

1. Akash Madhwal (Eliminator, 2023)

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal claimed 5 wickets for just 5 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 IPL Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. His lethal yorkers crushed Lucknow’s hopes and sent Mumbai into Qualifier 2.
2. Mohit Sharma (Qualifier 2, 2023)
2 / 10
(Photograph:)

2. Mohit Sharma (Qualifier 2, 2023)

In the very next game, GT’s Mohit Sharma delivered a stunning 5 for 10 spell against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The fierce spell from Mohit halted Mumbai's hopes of playing the final.
3. Doug Bollinger (2nd Semi-final, 2010)
3 / 10
(Photograph:)

3. Doug Bollinger (2nd Semi-final, 2010)

CSK’s Doug Bollinger ripped through Deccan Chargers with an impressive figure of 4 for 13 in the IPL 2010 second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
4. Dhawal Kulkarni (Qualifier 1, 2016)
4 / 10
(Photograph:)

4. Dhawal Kulkarni (Qualifier 1, 2016)

Gujarat Lions (GL) pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bamboozled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2016 Qualifier 1 game, claiming 4 wickets for 14 runs. This heroic spell went in vain as ABD from Bengaluru won the game for RCB.
5. Jasprit Bumrah (Qualifier 1, 2020)
5 / 10
(Photograph:)

5. Jasprit Bumrah (Qualifier 1, 2020)

Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced 4 for 14 in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. He knocked over Delhi batters and helped Mumbai to reach their second consecutive final.
1. Akash Madhwal (Eliminator, 2023)
6 / 10
(Photograph:)

1. Akash Madhwal (Eliminator, 2023)

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal claimed 5 wickets for just 5 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 IPL Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. His lethal yorkers crushed Lucknow’s hopes and sent Mumbai into Qualifier 2.
2. Mohit Sharma (Qualifier 2, 2023)
7 / 10
(Photograph:)

2. Mohit Sharma (Qualifier 2, 2023)

In the very next game, GT’s Mohit Sharma delivered a stunning 5 for 10 spell against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The fierce spell from Mohit halted Mumbai's hopes of playing the final.
3. Doug Bollinger (2nd Semi-final, 2010)
8 / 10
(Photograph:)

3. Doug Bollinger (2nd Semi-final, 2010)

CSK’s Doug Bollinger ripped through Deccan Chargers with an impressive figure of 4 for 13 in the IPL 2010 second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
4. Dhawal Kulkarni (Qualifier 1, 2016)
9 / 10
(Photograph:)

4. Dhawal Kulkarni (Qualifier 1, 2016)

Gujarat Lions (GL) pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bamboozled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2016 Qualifier 1 game, claiming 4 wickets for 14 runs. This heroic spell went in vain as ABD from Bengaluru won the game for RCB.
5. Jasprit Bumrah (Qualifier 1, 2020)
10 / 10
(Photograph:)

5. Jasprit Bumrah (Qualifier 1, 2020)

Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced 4 for 14 in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. He knocked over Delhi batters and helped Mumbai to reach their second consecutive final.